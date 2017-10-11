Giants' Sterling Shepard And Chanel Iman Were Too Cute Sneaking In This Kiss Before The Game

Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard have got to be one of the cutest baller couples around.

Need some proof? Well, take a look at Chanel sneaking in a "good luck" kiss with Sterling before his Giants kicked off their home game against the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday.

And she cheered her man on during the game, too, despite her friend being a Chargers' fan.

One could say that Chanel's smooch on Sterling was the bright spot of his Giants' season, which has been a disaster with the squad sitting at 0-5 with fellow wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall each suffering season-ending ankle surgeries, as reported by ESPN. Sterling himself is nursing a sprained ankle, spotted Tuesday wearing a walking boot in the team's locker room, as reported by NJ.com.

Shepard and the Giants will look to reverse their misfortunes on Sunday night, when they face the Denver Broncos on the road.

