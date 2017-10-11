Muhammad Ali Enterprises Slaps Fox With A $30 Million Lawsuit Over Using His Identity In A Video Before The Super Bowl

Muhammad Ali Enterprises is trying to deliver the knockout punch to Fox to defend the late boxer's honor.

Multiple media outlets, including Forbes, are reporting that Muhammad Ali Enterprises LLC is suing Fox for $30 million for opening its Super Bowl LI broadcast this past February with a clip featuring Ali's name and likeness. The three-minute segment begins with a boxer's back to the camera with a robe that reads "The-Lip" and "The Greatest" on the back. Ali's company, which owns the late global sports icon's publicity rights and intellectual property, as reported by Forbes, alleges that Fox used the former boxing champ's identity before an audience of 111 million viewers without its consent. Here's the clip, which triggered Muhammad Ali Enterprises's massive lawsuit.

The lawsuit lists $30 million as its requested relief based on the assertion that Fox could have garnered that amount if it sold those three minutes to an advertiser, instead. After looking at the clip, do you think that Muhammad Ali Enterprises will be successful in its lawsuit against Fox? BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff