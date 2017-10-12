Cowboys' Players Say Jerry Jones Is 'Dictating' How They Hold Their Hands And Helmet During Anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was blasted earlier this week after saying that any of the team's players who "disrespect the flag" by kneeling during the national anthem won't be allowed to play, as reported by San Antonio Express-News. Many people felt like it was just a sign of the billionaire owner caving into the pressure applied by President Trump and that Jones kneeling with his players before the anthem late last month was merely a publicity stunt.

Well, according to The Intercept columnist Shaun King, Jones' order to Cowboys players to stand during the anthem runs even deeper than we realize. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, King says he spoke to multiple Cowboys players and that "none of them are going to test Jerry Jones," with "every member of the team" ready to stand during the anthem before their next game on October 22, when they visit the San Francisco 49ers. King added via another tweet: "Players told me Jerry is even dictating how they hold their hands, their helmet, etc. during the anthem. Even where they should be looking."

Spoke to multiple players on the Cowboys. None of them are going to test Jerry Jones. Every member of the team will be standing as he asked. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 11, 2017 Players told me Jerry is even dictating how they hold their hands, their helmet, etc. during the anthem. Even where they should be looking. https://t.co/GpmWZDJCsj — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 11, 2017

Wow. If these reported tweets are true, it's bad enough that Jones is mandating that Cowboys' players stand during the anthem, ignoring their First Amendment right to protest, but him ordering how they hold hands and their helmets and where they should be looking during the song is downright degrading. And from the sound of ESPN's Josina Anderson's tweets, which were sent out before King's, the Cowboys locker room might be in a state of disarray over Jones' rules now in comparison to when he knelt with them just a couple of weeks ago.

#Cowboys player to me on J. Jones mandate to stand: "I've never heard this tone from Jerry, ever. Goes against everything he told us in Arz" — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 11, 2017 #Cowboys player cont: "Jerry told us to trust in him on this sit'n. Now I don't know what 2 believe.That whole kneel b4 t/ anthem was trash" — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 11, 2017

After their bye this week, it will be interesting to see if every member of the Cowboys stands during the anthem and what will happen to those who don't.

