Trump Says 'The NFL Should Have Suspended Kaepernick For One Game' The First Time He Knelt To Stop Him From Doing It Again

President Trump just can't keep Colin Kaepernick and the NFL out of his mouth.

Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity yesterday, Trump said, "frankly, the NFL should have suspended [Kaepernick] for one game and he would have never done it again," referring to the quarterback's 2016 season-long kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against racism and police brutality of unarmed Black men.

The celebrity-in-chief added that the league could have suspended Kaepernick for two games when the QB knelt for the second time and for the entire season upon a third kneel.

He continued stating that "you would never of had a problem" if the NFL acted fast.

Trump added: "You can not disrespect our country, our flag our anthem, you can not do that."