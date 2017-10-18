Rihanna Is Already Fanning Out For LeBron With This Hilarious IG Video

The 2017-18 NBA season just tipped off last night and Rihanna is already fanning out for her favorite player, LeBron James .

After Bron's Cleveland Cavaliers scored a 102-99 home win over the Boston Celtics last night, Bad Gal RiRi took to her Instagram account this morning and posted a hilarious video of a bobble-headed King James dancing in the streets with fellow NBA superstars Dwyane Wade , Kevin Durant , Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving, to name a few.

The video and Rihanna's "it's that time" caption let everyone know that she's hyped and ready for all the action and drama that this NBA season will bring.

It makes total sense that LeBron is the centerpiece of this video, considering Rihanna is starting this season like she ended last — by unabashedly cheering for King James.

Like us, we're sure that RiRi will be watching closely to see if LeBron and his Cavs wind up facing KD and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.