Kijuana Nige Says Former Dolphins Coach Chris Foerster Wanted To Raise Her Baby And Denied He Was Married

Last week, former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned after a disturbing video of him snorting a white powdery substance from a $20 bill surfaced.

Well, the more time that passes, the more we seem to learn about the nature of the relationship between Foerster and Kijuana Nige, the Las Vegas model who released the footage.

After already divulging last week that Foerster would use her as a "cocaine platter" and that part of the reason that she exposed the former assistant coach is because he allegedly threatened her, Nige offered up more details about their one-month relationship via an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.

As part of the interview, Nige reveals that she met Foerster after he responded to an ad that she posted on Backpage.

Nige claims that Foerster said he was divorced — something that she would later find out was a lie.

"Literally the first time we met face-to-face, he sat me down, he told me what he did, he told me he had three kids, that he had an ex-wife," she told the Daily Mail.

And although Nige claims that the two never had sex, she says Foerster would send her money.

"He paid me even before I even met him," she said. "He was sending me money. It was good money."

Foerster wanted to use her as a "cocaine platter," something she also alleged in an interview with ESPN last week.

"You know, they like to line it up, put it in certain areas and do what they do," she told the Daily Mail of the former NFL assistant coach's and other people's habit. "And you know he's not the first man who wanted me specifically as a platter."

Nige, who was pregnant at the time from a separate relationship, also said that Foerster wanted to help raise her child and that the two spoke about the future.

"He was excited," she said. "He didn't care where the kids came from, he already had his caucasian kids and he wanted to have his mixed kids."

She claims things soured when Foerster admitted to her that he was still married after his wife found out about his relationship with Nige.

The model then began to fear for her life and exposed Foerster's video to the masses.

Nige did vow to have more footage, so we might be hearing and seeing more of this story.

