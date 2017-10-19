This Video Of LeBron Bonding With A Young Girl At A Pediatric Cancer Fundraiser Will Warm Your Heart

There are times that athletes are involved in something that transcends sports. Last night was one of those times.

The Cleveland Cavaliers walked a fashion runway with pediatric cancer survivors and fighters at the annual "Big Shots and Little Stars" fundraiser event at the team's home Quicken Loans Arena. Part of the magical night had cameras capturing LeBron James bonding with a young girl in a moment that will warm your heart. Watch as they both call each other "silly."

What a beautiful, precious moment — one that both this young lady and King James will likely never forget. And watch this footage of LeBron chaperone this little sweeatheart out on the runway, where he was joined by several of his Cavs' teammates and other pediatric cancer survivors and fighters.

“The time has come The Cavaliers said To celebrate many things: Of joy – and triumph – And the continued fight- For little Queens and Kings-“ #BSLS17 ⭐️ A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Oct 18, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Beautiful. Just beautiful. According to Cleveland.com, the "Big Shots and Little Stars" event has raised over $1 million annually toward pediatric cancer research.

Written by BET Staff