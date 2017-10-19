This Video Of LeBron Bonding With A Young Girl At A Pediatric Cancer Fundraiser Will Warm Your Heart

Published 22 hours ago

There are times that athletes are involved in something that transcends sports. Last night was one of those times.

The Cleveland Cavaliers walked a fashion runway with pediatric cancer survivors and fighters at the annual "Big Shots and Little Stars" fundraiser event at the team's home Quicken Loans Arena.

Part of the magical night had cameras capturing LeBron James bonding with a young girl in a moment that will warm your heart. Watch as they both call each other "silly."

What a beautiful, precious moment — one that both this young lady and King James will likely never forget.

And watch this footage of LeBron chaperone this little sweeatheart out on the runway, where he was joined by several of his Cavs' teammates and other pediatric cancer survivors and fighters.

Beautiful. Just beautiful.

According to Cleveland.com, the "Big Shots and Little Stars" event has raised over $1 million annually toward pediatric cancer research.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

