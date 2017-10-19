Shannon Sharpe Explains Why People Try To Make NFL Players' Protests About 'The Flag, Anthem, And Military'

Colin Kaepernick made it clear that his season-long kneeling during the national anthem last year was a protest against oppression, racism and the police brutality of unarmed Black men. But President Trump helped hijack his stance and that of many other protesting NFL players by claiming that they are an all-out assault on the flag, anthem and military.

Well, as arguably the most-woke sports personality today, Shannon Sharpe happily re-directed the focus. The Fox Sports 1 Undisputed personality and former three-time Super Bowl champion responded to a New York Times story about an Ohio cop punching a Black driver more than 12 times by reminding everyone, "What are the NFL players protesting again?"

An Ohio police officer who punched a black driver more than a dozen times during a traffic stop has been fired https://t.co/CdsZ8UDVR4

And Sharpe was happy to provide a full explanation when someone jumped on his Twitter timeline and wondered how progress can be made if NFL players "choose to disrespect our flag and protest at every game."

To that, Sharpe was quick to point out that the NFL players' protests were made to be about the "flag, anthem and military" to distract people from the original issues that Kaepernick tried to bring awareness to by kneeling last season.