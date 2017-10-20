Snoop Dogg Hilariously Said LaVar Ball Put Lonzo 'In A Lion's Den With Some Pork Chop Draws On'

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
Lonzo Ball's regular season NBA debut was far from memorable last night, as Patrick Beverly pestered him into 1-of-6 shooting for just three points in a Los Angeles Lakers' 108-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
And while appearing on TNT's Inside The NBA last night, Snoop Dogg said players are going to be gunning at the Lakers' rookie hard this season thanks to his outspoken dad, LaVar Ball.
In fact, the rapper and die-hard Lakers fan didn't mince his words about it at all.
"His father put him in a lion's den with some pork chop draws on," Snoop said, "He's gonna have to work himself up out of it."
He added: "Them players in the NBA are for real, especially on the West. It's packed with point guards. Get used to it and put your game face on and come ready to play, instead of getting ready to play."
A lion's den "with pork chop draws on!" Hilarious! Leave it to Snoop to tell it like it is.
And Beverly said much of the same after the game last night.
"I told [Lonzo] after the game, man, [that] due to all the riffraff his dad brings, he’s going to get a lot of people coming at him," the Clippers' veteran guard told reporters. "He has to be ready for that, and I let him know after the game. What a better way to start off, just 94 feet guarding him tonight ... welcome his little, young ass to the NBA."
Those words didn't stop LaVar from talking, though.
"Yeah, you shut the motherfucker down," LaVar told ESPN about Beverly stifling his son Lonzo. "And your check still ain’t going to go no higher than what it is. Yeah, you shut him down. OK ... who is Patrick Beverley? He played all last year and nobody said nothing about him. Now we are looking at your first game. Why? Because Lonzo’s name is attached to it."
Are Snoop and Beverly right? Will LaVar's words make the 19-year-old Lonzo a target all season long?
