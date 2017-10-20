Snoop Dogg Hilariously Said LaVar Ball Put Lonzo 'In A Lion's Den With Some Pork Chop Draws On'

Lonzo Ball's regular season NBA debut was far from memorable last night, as Patrick Beverly pestered him into 1-of-6 shooting for just three points in a Los Angeles Lakers ' 108-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers .

And while appearing on TNT's Inside The NBA last night, Snoop Dogg said players are going to be gunning at the Lakers' rookie hard this season thanks to his outspoken dad, LaVar Ball.

In fact, the rapper and die-hard Lakers fan didn't mince his words about it at all.

"His father put him in a lion's den with some pork chop draws on," Snoop said, "He's gonna have to work himself up out of it."

He added: "Them players in the NBA are for real, especially on the West. It's packed with point guards. Get used to it and put your game face on and come ready to play, instead of getting ready to play."