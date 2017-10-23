Russell Wilson And The Seahawks Had The Support Of Ciara And La La And Their Adorable Sons

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
Russell Wilson probably felt at home in New Jersey yesterday when his Seattle Seahawks faced the New York Giants.
That's because the Seahawks' star quarterback not only had the support from his wife, Ciara, and her son, baby Future, who made the trip, but also one of her besties, La La Anthony, and her son, Kiyan.
They all cheered Wilson on, as he threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Seahawks to a 24-7 road victory.
We love La La's caption" "when the family links up - best time always @Ciara."
And CiCi reciprocated the love on her IG account, too.
The fellas look like they had the best time.
A family Sunday fun day is always a dope thing ... especially when it includes a win for Wilson and his Seahawks.
(Photos from left: Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images, Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic)
