Russell Wilson And The Seahawks Had The Support Of Ciara And La La And Their Adorable Sons

Russell Wilson probably felt at home in New Jersey yesterday when his Seattle Seahawks faced the New York Giants .

That's because the Seahawks' star quarterback not only had the support from his wife, Ciara, and her son, baby Future, who made the trip, but also one of her besties, La La Anthony, and her son, Kiyan.

They all cheered Wilson on, as he threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Seahawks to a 24-7 road victory.