Steph Curry Will Have To Pay Up For Throwing His Mouthpiece At A Ref

Oh, that mouth guard toss is going to cost Steph Curry.
After being ejected for throwing his mouth guard in the general direction of a ref during the waning seconds of a Golden State Warriors' road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, the NBA slapped the two-time MVP with a $50,000 fine Monday, as reported by ESPN. The All-Star point guard did sign a record five-year, $201 million extension this past offseason, so ... he'll live.
Curry lashed out and tossed his mouthpiece in the ref's direction after not receiving a call on a drive to the hoop, in which he thought he was fouled.
Take a look.
"In the grand scheme of things, it's Game 3 (third game of the 2017-18 season), we were playing terrible, I was frustrated because I was fouling and I thought I got fouled on the last play," Curry said, as reported by ESPN. "The reaction was definitely a little over the top. Stuff happens. I'll try to continue to be myself and show some fire, but do it in a way that doesn't take away from the team and misrepresent kind of who I am when it comes to a reaction like that. I don't necessarily think it will be something going forward that you'll see, but you obviously have some regret about going overboard a little bit and lashing out."
Curry's Warriors coach Steve Kerr was relatively unbothered about the incident, though, joking that the two-time champion point guard "should be suspended eight, maybe 10 games" for tossing his mouthpiece.
All joking aside, Curry is lucky to have not received a suspension.
He scored 29 points to help the Warriors defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 133-103, on Monday night.
Curry and his Warriors will host the Toronto Raptors in Oakland tomorrow night.
(Photo: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)
