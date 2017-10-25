Is Colin Kaepernick About To Break His Silence With A $1 Million Tell-All Book?

With the exception of Colin Kaepernick filing a grievance against NFL owners for collusion last week, the free-agent quarterback has remained relatively silent since kneeling during the national anthem before every game of the 2016 season as a protest against racism and the police brutality against unarmed Black men.

But that could change very soon. That's because, the New York Post's Page Six reported Tuesday that Kaepernick has signed a book deal worth upwards of $1 million with Random House's One World imprint. This comes after the same Page Six column reported Monday that the former NFL QB was seen "taking meetings with publishers in the New York offices of WME.”

Since his initial kneeling stance last year, several more NFL players have knelt or raised a fist during the national anthem in protest against the same issues Kaepernick was trying to bring attention to. However, several more knelt during the anthem weeks ago after President Trump called any protesting NFL player a "son of a b***h."

So, if this planned book is indeed a tell-all, it will be intriguing to read Kaepernick's full take on his original kneeling stance during the anthem and that of many players that followed. Not to mention, the 29-year-old QB's take on remaining jobless, with most people believing that he has been the victim of blackballing by NFL owners.

Kaepernick hasn't gotten an offer from an NFL franchise despite producing better stats last season than some currently employed starting and backup quarterbacks in the league.

