Watch The Difference Between Dwyane Wade's Handshake With LeBron And Kevin Love. It's Hilarious

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James have plenty of history together on and off the court. But D. Wade clearly needs more time to jell and vibe with Kevin Love .

Cameras recently captured D. Wade's and King James's intricate handshake followed by Wade and Love keeping their handshake firm and strictly business-like hilariously thereafter.

That's too funny.

But, hey, the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't even five games deep into their 2017-18 NBA season, so there's definitely time for Wade and Love to come up with something a little bit more creative and lively.

Until then, we guess they'll just keep it strictly business.

Wade, James, Love and the Cavs (3-1) visit the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) tonight. Let's see if D. Wade and Love can improve their handshake by then.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.