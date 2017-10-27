Video Of Marshawn Lynch Going Undercover And Telling This White Guy What To Say Will Have You Crying Laughing

The Oakland Raiders running back, who is serving a one-game suspension for pushing a referee last week, was back for the latest episode of his Facebook show, No Script, last night.

And this episode had Beastmode going undercover and telling his white co-exec producer on the show, George, one funny thing after another to say to customers while working behind the counter at a local sandwich shop in the Bay Area.

The clip has Lynch sitting with other producers on the show and telling George through an earpiece to address a customer with "What's up, blood?" and "Do you want a motherf****** sandwich?"

Moments later, Marshawn has George go Beastmode on two women, telling him to say,

"So we're going to make it a party ... you guys drink Hennessy?"

When the next customer resembles Tupac Shakur, Marshawn has his co-exec producer call him "Baby Pac" and has him ask, "Are you covering up your LeBron James' hairline [with that bandana]?"

Absolutely hilarious. Check out the video below.