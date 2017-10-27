Video Of Marshawn Lynch Going Undercover And Telling This White Guy What To Say Will Have You Crying Laughing

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
Even while suspended, Marshawn Lynch manages to entertain.
The Oakland Raiders running back, who is serving a one-game suspension for pushing a referee last week, was back for the latest episode of his Facebook show, No Script, last night.
And this episode had Beastmode going undercover and telling his white co-exec producer on the show, George, one funny thing after another to say to customers while working behind the counter at a local sandwich shop in the Bay Area.
The clip has Lynch sitting with other producers on the show and telling George through an earpiece to address a customer with "What's up, blood?" and "Do you want a motherf****** sandwich?"
Moments later, Marshawn has George go Beastmode on two women, telling him to say,
"So we're going to make it a party ... you guys drink Hennessy?"
When the next customer resembles Tupac Shakur, Marshawn has his co-exec producer call him "Baby Pac" and has him ask, "Are you covering up your LeBron James' hairline [with that bandana]?"
Absolutely hilarious. Check out the video below.
Lynch will miss the Raiders' road game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but will be available in the backfield when the team visits the Miami Dolphins on November 5.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
"Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay."
days
Presented by
COMMENTS