Matt Barnes Had The Most Vicious Clapback For A Disrespectful Follower On IG

It'd be in your best interest to not say anything slick to Matt Barnes on social media.

When the NBA free agent forward recently took to his Instagram account and asked what male sexual deficiency do women find worse, one of Barnes's followers took liberty to comment, "This is why you're not [in] the NBA. Your character sucks."

Barnes didn't take too kindly to that, offering the following as a vicious clapback: "Your mom sucks b***h."

Good grief! Look at the exchange below.