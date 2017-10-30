Matt Barnes Had The Most Vicious Clapback For A Disrespectful Follower On IG

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
It'd be in your best interest to not say anything slick to Matt Barnes on social media.
When the NBA free agent forward recently took to his Instagram account and asked what male sexual deficiency do women find worse, one of Barnes's followers took liberty to comment, "This is why you're not [in] the NBA. Your character sucks."
Barnes didn't take too kindly to that, offering the following as a vicious clapback: "Your mom sucks b***h."
Good grief! Look at the exchange below.
Barnes, 37, was part of the Golden State Warriors' championship team this past June, but is currently a free agent -- which means he has time to fry your ass on IG if you come for him.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
"Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay."
days
Presented by
COMMENTS