Charlamagne Gives 'Donkey Of The Day' To Stephen A. Smith For Saying NBA Players Wearing Nike Hoodies Remind White People Of Trayvon Martin

J.R. Smith already thoroughly dragged Stephen A. Smith over the sports talking head using an image of the Cleveland Cavaliers guard with a hoodie on to say on his ESPN radio show: "I don’t know why the hell Nike made these damn uniforms that had hoods attached to it, by the way. You got a lot of white folks in the audience that are gonna think this is Trayvon Martin being revisited, and I’m not joking about it."

Well, Charlamagne Tha God caught wind of Stephen A.'s comments and decided to give the ESPN personality the "Donkey of the Day" on The Breakfast Club this morning.

"Stephen A. Sunken Place, I don't know if you realize this or not, but Trayvon Martin was the victim," C Tha God said. "He was racially profiled because of the color of his skin. Trayvon Martin's hoodie wasn't the problem. It was George Zimmerman's bigotry that was the problem."



He added: "And I don't understand how as a Black man, you, yourself, can reinforce the negative stereotypes of hoodies. See, I hate when brothers like Stephen A. Sunken Place get on these national platforms and speak like this because when he makes statements like this, he doesn't even realize that he's justifying the bigotry and prejudice that some white people feel for Black men."

