Texans' Jadeveon Clowney Really Dressed As An Inmate To The Team's Halloween Party

This was the linebacker's way of sticking it to Texans owner Bob McNair.

Published 3 hours ago

The immediate aftermath of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair saying "We can't have the inmates running the prison" in reference to protesting NFL players had Jay-Z speaking on it during his concert Friday and a majority of the Texans kneeling during the national anthem Sunday before their road game against the Seattle Seahawks.

And Texans star linebacker Jadeveon Clowney made sure to keep firing shots at McNair last night, dressing up at the team's Halloween party in an orange prison inmate jumpsuit, as reported by TMZ Sports.

Take a look at this video of Clowney at the party posted by Sporting News below.

According to the NFL Network, McNair met with Texans players Saturday morning and expressed regret over his "inmates" comment. However, that didn't stop most of the team from kneeling during the anthem Sunday and Clowney from dressing up as an inmate.

Do you think the Texans will continue to kneel during the anthem for the rest of this season?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/ Getty Images)

