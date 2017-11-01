O.J. Simpson Really Rocked His Own Bills' Jersey While Greeting Trick-Or-Treaters

Perhaps he'll later sell it.

Published 4 hours ago

About a month removed from being released from prison on parole, O.J. Simpson decided to partake in the Halloween festivities.

So the notorious former NFL player greeted trick-or-treaters outside his Las Vegas home, all while rocking his own Buffalo Bills jersey.

Don't believe us? Take a look at the shot below.

TMZ Sports also reported that Simpson took selfies and signed autographs with and for the kids, as it looks like the neighborhood is embracing the "Juice."

We can't help but wonder if O.J. will attempt to sell the Bills jersey he's wearing in the photo. Let's not forget that days after Simpson was released, reports surfaced about him holding a secret autograph session.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

