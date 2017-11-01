This Is The Text Alex Rodriguez Sent Jennifer Lopez From The Bathroom On Their First Date

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez might be one of the sizzling 'it' couples today, but their romance didn't exactly get off to such a hot start. In fact, it was relatively awkward.

Gracing the cover of Vanity Fair, both A-Rod and J.Lo attempted to explain the peculiar events that surrounded their first date and a certain bathroom text message that he struck up enough courage to send her.

“I didn’t know if it was a date,” Rodriguez told the magazine about meeting Lopez for dinner at at the Hotel Bel Air earlier this year. “Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule. I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation."

After learning that Lopez was single, the former Major League Baseball slugger got flustered, needed some time to re-group and made a dash toward the restroom.

“She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single,” he continued. “I had to get up and go re-adjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text.”

So, what did the text say?

“So I’m sitting there and he’s walking back, and I get a text,” Lopez said. “It says ... ‘You look sexy AF.'"

But just as A-Rod got that off his chest, the date took a weird turn.

“The fire alarm went off, and we had to evacuate,” Lopez continued. "No, really. The fire alarm went off!”

Well, awkward first date aside, Rodriguez's and Lopez's fire has been going strong since.

