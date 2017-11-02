The Astros' World Series Celebration Included Carlos Correa Proposing To His Girlfriend On Live TV

Carlos Correa will always remember the night of Wednesday, November 1, 2017. And so will his girlfriend.

After his Houston Astros scored a 5-1 Game 7 road victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to clinch the World Series championship, the team's shortstop proposed to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, the 2016 Miss Texas USA, on live television.

When a Fox Sports reporter asked Correa how it felt to be crowned a World Series champ, the 23-year-old star said, "It's everything and more, man ... it's everything and more."

Then came the surprise proposal.

"It's one of the biggest steps of my life, one of the biggest accomplishments of my life and right now, I'm about to take another big step in my life," Correa said right there on the field.

With that, he pulled out a small box from his back pocket, turned to his girlfriend in the front row and said: "Daniella Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?"

She said, "Yes," as the instantly engaged couple hugged and kissed, celebrating their engagement on live TV and the Astros' World Series win, all together.

