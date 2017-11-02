Travis Kelce And His Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Were Boo'd Up At Game 7 Of The World Series Last Night And People Love It

Man Arrested For Setting Fire To The Home Of His Ex-Girlfriend And Killing Her Three Sons Because She Kicked Him Out
Preston Daquen Bonnett was charged with criminal homicide and arson.
Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, are one of the more fun baller couples that you'll ever find.
The Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end and the entertainment journalist were all boo'd up at Dodger Stadium last night during Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Watch Kayla adorably bust out laughing only for Travis to hilariously say, "It's not funny."
That and the kiss she plants on his cheek is just too cute. Take a look at this footage posted by The Shade Room.
Awww! Upon seeing the video, plenty of people let the two know what a "cute couple" they think they are in the comments section.
And if that doesn't give you enough of a glimpse at how fun this couple is, look no further than their Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers costumes on Halloween.
Click through until the end, where you'll see their hilarious video of them dancing.
Too funny!
And that followed Kelce doing "The Jerk" in the end zone as a touchdown celebration on Sunday in the Chiefs' win over the Denver Broncos.
Speaking of touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole are putting up nothing but TDs when it comes to setting #CoupleGoals out here.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Kayla Nicole via Instagram)
TRENDING IN NEWS
Preston Daquen Bonnett was charged with criminal homicide and arson.
Crissita Cage-Toaster went missing in October 2009.
days
Presented by
COMMENTS