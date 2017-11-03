Wait A Minute, Is O.J. Simpson Shading Caitlyn Jenner In This Clip?

"I've never met Caitlyn" is only the beginning of what the Juice said.

Published 1 hour ago

Just over a month after being released from prison on parole, O.J. Simpson is already seemingly comfortable. Well, comfortable enough to attempt to shade Caitlyn Jenner.

When a reporter from SplashNews.com recently stopped Simpson and asked him about new excerpts from Jenner's book, the former NFL star responded, "I don't know Caitlyn, I never met Caitlyn."

And then came this.

"As far as Bruce is concerned, I really didn't know him that well, but if he wants to choose to live his life out as an old lady, instead of an old man, hey, women live longer," Simpson told Splash News, as reported by TMZ. "He might be onto something."

Wow.

Simpson was responding to Jenner saying, "We pretty much knew he was guilty right from the beginning, but the whole thing was, ‘Is he going to get away with it?'” on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, as reported by US Magazine, earlier this week.

Simpson, 70, also told Splash News that while he's enjoying his time in Las Vegas, he eventually plans on residing in Florida.

Written by BET Staff

(Photos from left: Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images, (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

