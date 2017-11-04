Seven NFL Owners Will Be Deposed Over Collusion Claims From Kaepernick Lawsuit

Seven NFL team owners are slated to be deposed and asked to turn over all cell phone and email records as a part of Colin Kaepernick’s collusion lawsuit against the league.

According to ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Houston Texans’ Bob McNair and New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft are just three of those being required to give depositions and turn over all related information. Other team and league officials will also be deposed.

The owners were selected based on their public statements about the former 49ers quarterback and/or remarks made about players kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and social inequality. Kaep began the wave of protests back when he was signed with San Francisco in September 2016.

Jerry Jones has responded to the lawsuit, however he claims he has not been contacted by Kaepernick’s legal team, according to ESPN.

"The fact that it is the legal exercise that it is, I can't comment and wouldn't comment about any aspects of it," Jones said. "Having said that, I just have to leave it at that. You might have heard me say some things before the suit, but right now, it's pretty much limited."

Mark Geragos, Colin’s attorney, confirmed that his client had filed a claim against the NFL in mid-October. Kaepernick is not going through the NFL Players Association, as previously reported, however they’ve expressed their support for him.

The Seattle Seahawks' Paul Allen and the San Fransisco 49ers' Jed York are also part of the deposition.

Colin Kaepernick, who turned 30 yesterday (November 3) has not played in the NFL since last season. NFL fans, reporters, commentators and others have found it fishy that the quarterback hasn’t been signed despite numerous injuries to starters at his position, as well as an abundance of mediocre QB play on a slew of teams this season.