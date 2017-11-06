Dwyane Wade Slammed This Troll Who Used A Fake Quote To Discuss Gabrielle Union's Ass Eating Comment

It was only a couple of weeks ago when Gabrielle Union turned Twitter upside down by speaking about sexual reciprocity on Sway In The Morning and how women should be alright with men wanting their sexual favors being returned. People took that as Gabrielle giving the green light on women tossing salad and applied it to her married life with Dwyane Wade .

And the three-time NBA champion remained quiet about it ... until yesterday.

After the Cavs lost to the Atlanta Hawks, Twitter user @dowens32 tweeted out, "I have lost all respect for you @DwyaneWade," and accompanied the message with a shot of Wade with a fake quote from the NBA star saying, "It stinks. But at least I get to go home every night and have my wife eat my butt."

The fake quote spread quickly across Twitter until D. Wade caught wind of it and clapped back at the troll with the tweet below.