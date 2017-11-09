Steph And Ayesha Curry Are Trying To Be The #CoupleGoals Of Gaming With Their First Mobile Game 'Chef Curry'

Steph and Ayesha Curry are already #CoupleGoals out here. And now they're aiming to be the #CoupleGoals of gaming, too.

The two-time NBA MVP and his wife have partnered with PM Studios for their first mobile game, Chef Curry . The video game, which is available now on iOS and Android, has gamers running a restaurant with Steph attempting to serve customers in a frenzy while Ayesha bosses up and calls the shots from the kitchen.

The Chef Curry title is perfect, considering it's the Golden State Warriors' two-time champion's nickname and Ayesha's real-life occupation.

"We have seen the mobile gaming space as a landscape for limitless potential and it is an area which Ayesha and I have been interested in for some time," Steph said in a press release statement sent to BET.com. "When the team at PM Studios presented the idea for 'Chef Curry,' it immediately felt like the perfect fit. The game incorporates multiple facets of my life including interests on and off the court."

Added Ayesha, “Bringing 'Chef Curry' to life has been an incredible experience. When we were conceptualizing the game, I wanted to make sure it reflected the challenges, intensity and gratification that goes along with managing a kitchen, whether at your home on Thanksgiving serving friends and family or in a high-paced restaurant serving customers.”

Watch the mobile game's trailer below.