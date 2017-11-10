Look At The Adorable Way Steph Curry Slid Into Ayesha's Comments On IG

"Delicious," the two-time NBA MVP said, and he wasn't talking about those ribs.

Published 7 hours ago

Steph and Ayesha Curry keep finding new ways to be ultimate #CoupleGoals.

The latest example came yesterday, when Ayesha posted a shot of herself on Instagram with some delicious-looking ribs in her hands.

Steph used the post as an excuse to slide into his wife's IG comments and say, "Delicious. Not talking bout the ribs, either!"

And the two-time NBA MVP got this response from Ayesha.

(Photo from top: Steph Curry via Instagram/ Ayesha Curry via Instagram)

The Currys are just too adorable! We love the love they show each other.

Earlier in the week, Steph and Ayesha announced the release of their first mobile game, "Chef Curry," which has Golden State Warriors' two-time NBA champion frantically serving customers, while Ayesha calls the shots from the kitchen to fulfill each order.

Whether it's "Chef Curry" with the shot or pot, they're clearly winning out here ... and putting #CoupleGoals out of reach.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

