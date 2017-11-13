49ers' Marquise Goodwin Broke Down On The Field Hours After He And His Wife Lost Their Premature Newborn Son To Complications

What an emotional Sunday it was for Marquise Goodwin and his family.

The San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver took to his Instagram account early yesterday morning to share the tragic news that he and his wife, Morgan, tragically lost their premature baby son due to pregnancy complications during the wee hours of the morning, around 4 a.m.

Somehow, some way, the 26-year-old Goodwin not only summoned the strength to play in the 49ers' home game against the New York Giants later in the day, but he scored an amazing 83-yard touchdown to help his team produce a 31-21 win — their first victory of the season. And when Goodwin scored the TD, he gripped the football tight, looked up to the sky and emotionally broke down in the end zone in this heartbreaking moment.

Just hours after Marquise Goodwin and his wife Morgan lost their newborn baby to pregnancy complications, he scored this incredible, emotional 83-yard TD. Our thoughts are with the Goodwin family. ❤️ A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

ESPN reported that Goodwin left the Niners' locker room as soon as the game ended Sunday to return to his family. The wide receiver will get extra time with his family: the 49ers have a bye this week and won't practice until next Monday, November 20. Prayers to Marquise Goodwin, his wife, Morgan, and their entire family for their tragic loss. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla