Jameis Winston Is Being Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Female Uber Driver

Jameis Winston's name is back in the headlines for something off of the football field.

A female Uber driver is accusing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback of grabbing her crotch during a 2016 alleged incident — one that Winston's camp categorically denies.

His accuser, who is only going by Kate, told BuzzFeed News that she was hailed by a small group of men around 2 a.m. in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 13, 2016. The group of guys informed her that somebody famous would be her passenger and that turned out to be Winston, who she says sat in the front passenger seat next to her without anyone else sharing the ride.

“I started driving, and right away, Jameis behaved poorly,” she told the website, claiming the star QB was shouting homophobic slurs at pedestrians.

Kate adds that he asked her to stop for food and that "he reached over and he just grabbed my crotch," while in line at the drive-thru of the Los Betos Mexican Food.

She alleges that Winston kept his hand there for three to five seconds and only removed it when she said, "What's up with that?" in shock.

“I wasn't just creeped out,” Kate continued telling BuzzFeed. “I was frozen.”

“I mean he's an NFL quarterback and I’m 5-6," she added. "I’m not prepared for that. So, I completely froze."

Kate says she filed a complaint with Uber about the incident and insists that she doesn't want money, adding that she's coming forward now because she was moved to tell the truth “about a powerful man who felt entitled to my body when all I wanted to do was my job.”

“I have been empowered by my sisters who have forged this path by speaking up, and I must do my part to make it a little more well traveled,” Kate further told BuzzFeed News. “If I’m silent, I fear that further harm will come to other women, if it hasn’t already. He sexually assaulted me, and I have every right to tell the damn truth about it.”

To that, Winston's representative, Russ Spielman, issued a statement to BuzzFeed News, fully denying the allegations.

"We categorically deny this allegation," he told the website. "It is our understanding the Uber driver was unable to identify the specific individual who allegedly touched this driver inappropriately. The only reason his name is being dragged in to this is that his Uber account was used to call the ride."

The alleged incident has already got the attention of the NFL, whose spokesperson, Brian McCarthy, told BuzzFeed News that the league is investigating it.

"The matter is under review," McCarthy told the website. "The allegation was shared with the NFL and we have reached out to Uber to request any information they may have."

In 2013, Winston was accused of raping a fellow student at Florida State University. Although the quarterback wasn't charged in that case, a civil suit was settled months later out of court.

Winston's Buccaneers visit the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

