Jerry Jones Quickly Issues An Apology After Video Of Him Making A Racist Joke Goes Viral

Twitter is convinced this is Jones’ karma for coming for the NFL and Roger Goodell.

Published 49 minutes ago

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is speaking out after a video of him making what many perceive to be a racist joke went viral recently.

TheBlast.com released exclusive footage of Jones saying, “Jennifer, congratulations on the wedding. Now, you know he’s with a Black girl tonight, don’t you,” to a Cowboy’s fan back in 2013.

Jones released a statement to the Dallas Morning News saying, “That comment was inappropriate.” The 75-year-old continued, “It’s not who I am, and I’m sorry.”

News of Jones’ video and subsequent apology tickled Twitter users who are convinced the leaked video is his karma for reportedly threatening to sue several NFL owners if they negotiate a new contract with current commissioner Roger Goodell.

Check out the video in question below:

Written by Jasmine Washington

