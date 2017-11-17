This Video Of LeBron Giving The Play-By-Play To His Adorable Daughter, Zhuri, Shooting Hoops Is Too Cute

LeBron James is widely regarded as the best basketball player on the planet. And his sons, LeBron James Jr. , 13, and Bryce Maximus James , 10, have shown some serious hoops skills of their own. But ya'll better watch out for Zhuri out here, too.

King James recently posted this Instagram story of his adorable 3-year-old daughter shooting hoops on an indoor kids basket while he gives the play-by-play on all the action ... and it's absolutely too cute.

We love his reaction to her dunking when the clip begins and his caption, saying, "she got bounce already!"

That's one proud daddy.

If Ms. Zhuri keeps it up we might be looking at the next WNBA star.

Baby girl can watch her dad and his Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers tonight.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.