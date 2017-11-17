Venus Williams' Home Was Reportedly Robbed Of $400K Worth Of Property While She Was Raking Up This Insane Check At The US Open

Venus Williams enjoyed a deep run in this year's U.S. Open, making it all the way to the Grand Slam tournament's semifinal round, where she lost to eventual champion Sloane Stephens .

Well, in the midst of Williams securing a bag to the tune of $920,000 for her Open run, her Florida home was reportedly burglarized of $400,000 worth of goods.

Palm Beach Gardens police told the Associated Press yesterday that burglars hit Williams' Palm Beach County gated-community home between September 1 and 5, just before Venus was eliminated from the U.S. Open. No arrests have been made as of yet, and police haven't released the list of items that were stolen. The home itself is reportedly valued $2.3 million, as reported by the AP.

So, why are we learning about this well over two months since the crime? Well, Maj. Eduardo Guillen, of the Palm Beach Gardens police, said they wanted to keep Williams' privacy intact.

"The department is not in the business of randomly releasing information on cases," Guillen wrote in an email to the AP. "Ms. Williams is a private citizen within our community and she will be extended the same privacy all our citizens expect."

This is actually the second time in a matter of a few months that the same police force didn't release information about an incident involving Williams.

They did the same in June when Venus was involved in a fatal car crash, which left a 78-year-old man dead. Just last week, the 37-year-old tennis star gave a deposition about the incident at her lawyer's West Palm Beach, Florida, office.

Yesterday, Venus was reportedly in New Orleans to attend her sister Serena Williams' wedding.

