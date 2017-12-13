J.R. Smith And Isaiah Thomas Rang Up Customers At This Local Supermarket And Covered Their Grocery Bills

White Teen Posts Video Of Her Family Gifting Her Black Boyfriend A Car For Christmas And Is Disgusted By The Racist Comments They Received
Isaiah Thomas and J.R. Smith are clearly feeling the holiday spirit.
The Cleveland Cavaliers' teammates surprised customers at a local Giant Eagle's supermarket in The Land on Monday by ringing them up and paying for their grocery bills in full, as reported by Cleveland.com. This was part of the Cavaliers Season of Giving effort.
Check out these customers' priceless reactions, especially when Thomas tells a man, "You don't need to give a card, this is on us."
What a kind and helpful deed, especially considering holiday food shopping can get expensive. So, it's safe to say that these Cavs' stars helped make these customers' holiday season.
The Cavs will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Cleveland on Thursday night. Thomas could make his debut with the Cavs later this month, coming off his hip injury.
