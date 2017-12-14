This Former College Cheerleader's Dorm Door Was Spray Painted With The N-Word After She Knelt During The National Anthem

That's a way to describe what happened to Alyssa Parker , a sophomore criminal justice major and former cheerleader, at Iowa's Buena Vista University just a few days ago.

"I woke up to knocks on our door from a friend that we have and he was just freaking out because when we opened the door, the N-word was written on our door," Parker said.

That's when she made a vile, disgusting discovery, as reported by NBC affiliate Who TV .

Parker, who knelt during the national anthem before quitting the cheerleader squad after the team was mandated to stand , woke up to frantic knocks on her dorm door Sunday night.

It turns out that Parker's dorm door being vandalized was one of several racially charged attacks on BVU's campus that took place between December 8 to December 11.

According to Who TV, a Hispanic student's dorm door had the word "illegal" spray painted on it, while "KKK" was written on a white student's door. But Parker can't help but think she was targeted because of her protest during the national anthem earlier in the year as a then-cheerleader.

“We have a few Black women on our floor, and it’s not like it was on all of their doors. It was just on ours,” Parker's roommate, Emerald Jones, told Who TV.

Parker added, “I think that someone is just very upset with how loud we’ve been with our protests.”

Ryan Bills, a 19-year-old Las Vegas resident, was arrested for earlier incidents of vandalism at BVU, but Parker told Who TV that local Storm Lake Police don't believe that he spray painted their dorm door with the N-word.

BVU president Joshua Merchant issued the following response to the vandalism and racial slurs sprawled around the campus.

"Let me be clear, I am repulsed by this behavior," he said in a statement, as reported by Who TV. "I am sad and angry that these deplorable acts were carried out by a few individuals. Hate is an open attack on tolerance and acceptance. I am asking you to not tolerate hate, instead speak up."

He added: "Victims of hate crimes often feel terribly alone and afraid. They have been attacked simply for who they are. Your silence amplifies their isolation. It also condones the act of hate. Victims need a strong message that they are valued. Small acts of kindness can help. I am charging all of you with one small act of kindness before you leave for Christmas break."

