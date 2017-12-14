This Saints' Season Ticket Holder Is Really Suing The Team Over Players' Protesting The Anthem, And He Wants A Refund

A New Orleans Saints ' season-ticket holder is suing the team due to players who knelt before the national anthem. Really!? Yes ... really.

According to ESPN, the season-ticket holder, Lee Dragna, claims in his lawsuit that he purchased the tickets for the "entertainment and intellectual enjoyment" of himself and his family, adding that he would have never paid for them had he known that players would "use Saints' football games as a platform for protests."

For that, Dragna is requesting a full refund of his ticket plan and attorneys' fees, claiming that players knelt before the national anthem at home games and sat during the anthem prior to a Week 3 road game, which had the Saints visiting the Carolina Panthers, as reported by ESPN. Dragna claims that he hasn't attended a Saints' home game since their Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots.

Although the Saints didn't release an official statement regarding Dragna's lawsuit, a source close with knowledge of the situation told ESPN the following: "The Saints will come back at this fan who has brought forth incorrect information in his statement with everything to defend the team, organization and players."

The Saints' star running back Mark Ingram II addressed the lawsuit with this tweet Tuesday night, also claiming that Dragna didn't have his facts straight.