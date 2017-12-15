Charles Barkley Got 'Donkey Of The Day' From Charlamagne Tha God For Saying LaVar Ball Is Exploiting His Kids

Charles Barkley dragged the hell out of LaVar Ball on Wednesday morning, telling ESPN's Golic and Wingo that the outspoken basketball dad is "just exploiting his kids" and "has no talent whatsoever."

Those scathing words about Mr. Ball made Charlamagne Tha God give the NBA Hall of Famer "Donkey of the Day" with zero chill yesterday.

And as usual, C Tha God didn't hold back.

"Charles Barkley, you should be ashamed of yourself," The Breakfast Club personality opened his "Donkey of the Day" segment about Barkley saying.

He added: "How can you say this man is exploiting his own kids? How can you say this man is trying to make money off his own kids? Let me ask you a question, Charles ... what is LaVar doing that a white agent wouldn't be doing?"

And C Tha God was just warming up.

"Why is it business as usual when the white executives do it, but exploitation when LaVar is doing it?" Charlamagne continued. "Can somebody please ask Charles Barkley the difference for me because I really want to know."

He added: "As much slack as Black fathers get for not being in their kids' lives, now we have a Black father who is micro-managing his sons' lives and people have a problem with that. Charles ... LaVar don't have to prove nothing to you."

And Charlamagne had a lot more to say about Chuck's criticism of LaVar Ball. Click on the video below to watch him deliver the full "Donkey of the Day."