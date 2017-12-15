Kevin Durant Hilariously Kissed This Fan On The Head After She Got Hit In The Face With The Basketball

Kevin Durant became an instant Bay Area favorite when he joined the Golden State Warriors last year and helped lead them to an NBA championship, becoming the Finals MVP in the process.

Now, he's just adding to his popularity within Dub Nation. Last night, as part of the Warriors' 112-97 home win over the Dallas Mavericks, a Mavs' turnover in the third quarter wound up hitting a female fan right in the face. That's when KD immediately jogged over to the lady, checking on her and kissing her on the head to the delight and laughter of the crowd. Peep the sweet, hilarious moment unfold below.

KD kissed a fan on the head after she got hit in the face with the ball 😂 pic.twitter.com/5O1MDDS0oy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2017

Nice moment. Earlier in the week, KD signed his sneakers right off his feet following a Warriors' victory and gave them to a boy, bringing the young man to tears. In the absence of Steph Curry, who has missed four games due to a badly sprained ankle, Durant has averaged 33.7 points per game, bringing the Warriors' winning streak to eight straight games. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff