Sloane Stephens Completed Her Magical Year By Graduating From Indiana University East

Sloane Stephens' already-magical 2017 just got all the more memorable.

Just over three months after Stephens won her first career grand slam by clinching the U.S. Open title in September, the 24-year-old tennis star accomplished another lifelong goal — graduating from college. Stephens took to her Twitter account Thursday and posted a photo of herself in a graduation cap and gown while holding her degree from Indiana University East. Take a look.

Indiana University East Class of 2017 🎓♥️ Made my grandparents proud this morning! pic.twitter.com/nZKeH7CgpV — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) December 14, 2017

According to ESPN, Stephens majored in communication studies, participating in Indiana University East's collaborative program with the Women's Tennis Association, allowing players to take classes online while on competitive tour. And as major as winning the U.S. Open was, Stephens says the on-court honor can't compare to graduating from college.

Congrats on your degree, Sloane, and overall amazing year! We look forward to watching you shine in 2018 as well. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.