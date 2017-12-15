Sloane Stephens Completed Her Magical Year By Graduating From Indiana University East

White Teen Posts Video Of Her Family Gifting Her Black Boyfriend A Car For Christmas And Is Disgusted By The Racist Comments They Received
Many people rallied behind Madison Duke and Chris Hunt amid the hateful responses.
Sloane Stephens' already-magical 2017 just got all the more memorable.
Just over three months after Stephens won her first career grand slam by clinching the U.S. Open title in September, the 24-year-old tennis star accomplished another lifelong goal — graduating from college.
Stephens took to her Twitter account Thursday and posted a photo of herself in a graduation cap and gown while holding her degree from Indiana University East.
Take a look.
According to ESPN, Stephens majored in communication studies, participating in Indiana University East's collaborative program with the Women's Tennis Association, allowing players to take classes online while on competitive tour.
And as major as winning the U.S. Open was, Stephens says the on-court honor can't compare to graduating from college.
Congrats on your degree, Sloane, and overall amazing year! We look forward to watching you shine in 2018 as well.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
TRENDING IN NEWS
Many people rallied behind Madison Duke and Chris Hunt amid the hateful responses.
Joseph Lam hopes the money can be put toward a college fund.
COMMENTS