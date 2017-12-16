The Ex-Wife Of Former NBA Player Lorenzen Wright Arrested In Connection With His Murder

White Teen Posts Video Of Her Family Gifting Her Black Boyfriend A Car For Christmas And Is Disgusted By The Racist Comments They Received
Sherra Wright-Robinson, the ex-wife of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, has been arrested in California in connection with his death.
According to The Memphis Commercial Appeal, Wright-Robinson was taken in on a first-degree murder charge after the December 5 indictment of 46-year-old Billy R. Turner also in connection with Lorenzen’s death.
Turner was reportedly a deacon at Mt. Olive No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church in Collierville, Tennessee where Sherra was a former member.
Wright’s body was found on July 28, 2010 in suburban Memphis just days after the 34-year-old former Memphis Grizzly and Cleveland Cavalier was reported missing. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds and the case became one of Memphis Police’s most high-profile unsolved.
Law enforcement is claiming that last month they found the gun used in the killing in a lake just 75 miles east of Memphis. Both Turner and Wright-Robinson will be charged with first-degree murder.
Lorenzen Wright averaged 8 points and over 6 rebounds per game during his 13-year career. He also played for six different teams during that time and was a Memphis native.
(Photos from left: NBA, Riverside Sheriff's Department)
