The Ex-Wife Of Former NBA Player Lorenzen Wright Arrested In Connection With His Murder

Sherra Wright-Robinson , the ex-wife of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright , has been arrested in California in connection with his death.

According to The Memphis Commercial Appeal, Wright-Robinson was taken in on a first-degree murder charge after the December 5 indictment of 46-year-old Billy R. Turner also in connection with Lorenzen’s death.

Turner was reportedly a deacon at Mt. Olive No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church in Collierville, Tennessee where Sherra was a former member.

Wright’s body was found on July 28, 2010 in suburban Memphis just days after the 34-year-old former Memphis Grizzly and Cleveland Cavalier was reported missing. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds and the case became one of Memphis Police’s most high-profile unsolved.

Law enforcement is claiming that last month they found the gun used in the killing in a lake just 75 miles east of Memphis. Both Turner and Wright-Robinson will be charged with first-degree murder.

Lorenzen Wright averaged 8 points and over 6 rebounds per game during his 13-year career. He also played for six different teams during that time and was a Memphis native.