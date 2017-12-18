LeBron Explained The Meaning Behind His Black And White 'Equality 15' Sneakers And Dragged Trump In The Process

LeBron James has dragged President Trump before, once even calling the Celebrity-in-Chief a "bum" in September and then standing by his statement.

Well, King James decided to use the Cleveland Cavaliers ' 106-99 road win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday as a platform to make a powerful statement ... and jab Trump in the process. And Bron did so strategically at Capital One Arena in the nation's capital, making sure the White House gets the message just miles away.

After notching a triple-double of 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Cavs to the road victory, James took the time to explain the meaning behind the woke kicks.

“Obviously, we know where we are right now. We know who’s at the helm,” James said, referring to Trump and his divisive ways, as reported by USA TODAY Sports. “Us as Americans, no matter the skin color, no matter the race, no matter who you are, we all have to understand having equal rights and being able to stand for something, speak for something and keeping the conversation going."

He added: “Obviously, I’ve been outspoken and well-spoken about what’s going on at the helm here. We’re never going to let one person dictate us Americans — how beautiful and how powerful we are as a people. Equality is all about understanding our rights, understanding what we stand for and how powerful we are as men, as women, black or white, or Hispanic. It don’t matter your race, whatever the case may be. This is a beautiful country.”

Well said, King James. Watch him make his full comments below.