Shaq Posted This Dope IG Shot Of Kobe Bryant Getting His No. 8 And 24 Jerseys Retired Ahead Of The Lakers' Ceremony Tonight

Regardless of the beef Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had during their days with the Los Angeles Lakers , their relationship today is shrouded in love and respect.

Ahead of the Black Mamba getting both of his Lakers jerseys — No. 8 and No. 24 — retired tonight during halftime of the Lakers-Golden State Warriors game at Staples Center, Shaq took to his Instagram account and shared this dope image of Bryant rocking both numbers and looking at the digits hang from the rafters in purple and gold.

How cool is this? Of course, O'Neal will be one of the several hoops legends in the building tonight when the Lakers lift Bryant's jerseys into the rafters.

As he should, considering Shaq and Kobe powered the Lakers to three straight NBA championships from 2000-02, before O'Neal was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004. Without the Hall of Fame center, Bryant went onto win the NBA MVP in 2008 and lead the Lakers to back-to-back league titles from 2009 to 2010, bringing his career total to five championships. O'Neal won one NBA title without Bryant, with a young Dwyane Wade leading the Miami Heat to a ring in 2006.

The Diesel's IG post came a few hours after Bryant, himself, posted his animated "love letter to basketball" on his own IG account.