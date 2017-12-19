This Lakers Fan Is Crediting Kobe Bryant's 'MambaMentality' With His Amazing 170-Pound Weight Loss

Police Create Donation Drive For The Nine Children Who Watched Their Young Mother Die From An Overdose
Here's how you can help the family of Jimeta Sanders get everything they need for the holidays.
Part of the Los Angeles Lakers retiring Kobe Bryant's two jerseys — No. 8 and 24 — last night had Hall of Famer and team president Magic Johnson thanking the Black Mamba for bringing everyone together, as they watched his legendary 20-year NBA career.
Fans not only enjoyed watching Bryant play, but they were extremely inspired by the five-time champion.
Chris Huerta falls into both categories. The Lakers superfan credits Bryant's "#MambaMentality" for inspiring and motivating him to lose a whopping 170 pounds, as reported by Yahoo Sports.
According to Huerta's Twitter account, he began his diet the day Bryant memorably scored 60 points in his final NBA game on April 13, 2016.
As Yahoo pointed out, that's an average of 10 pounds lost per month. Huerta used Bryant's "#MambaMentality" to stick with his program, which is clearly working.
Congrats, Chris! Keep up the good work.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
Here's how you can help the family of Jimeta Sanders get everything they need for the holidays.
"Mamba Out."
COMMENTS