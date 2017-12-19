This Lakers Fan Is Crediting Kobe Bryant's 'MambaMentality' With His Amazing 170-Pound Weight Loss

Part of the Los Angeles Lakers retiring Kobe Bryant's two jerseys — No. 8 and 24 — last night had Hall of Famer and team president Magic Johnson thanking the Black Mamba for bringing everyone together, as they watched his legendary 20-year NBA career.

Fans not only enjoyed watching Bryant play, but they were extremely inspired by the five-time champion.

Chris Huerta falls into both categories. The Lakers superfan credits Bryant's "#MambaMentality" for inspiring and motivating him to lose a whopping 170 pounds, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

According to Huerta's Twitter account, he began his diet the day Bryant memorably scored 60 points in his final NBA game on April 13, 2016.