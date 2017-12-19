Justin Gatlin's Former Coach Is Accused Of Offering To Supply And Administer HGH Knowing The Track Star Overcame A Doping Scandal

Justin Gatlin isn't a stranger to a scandal. After all, in 2006, the 35-year-old sprinter accepted an eight-year ban for a positive test — believed to be "testosterone or its precursors" as reported by Deadspin — which was later reduced to four years.

Now, Gatlin is embroiled in a different scandal, as he fired his coach, Dennis Mitchell, after an undercover investigation revealed that Mitchell offered to supply and administer HGH and testosterone.

The Telegraph sent a reporter, who went undercover as a movie producer, to Gatlin's Florida training camp, where the website claims Mitchell and Robert Wagner, an agent who worked for Gatlin, offered to supply and administer HGH and testosterone. They reportedly claimed that the use of banned substances is widespread in track and field and that "designer drugs can't be detected."

And it was all recorded by The Telegraph.