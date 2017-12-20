LaVar Ball Says He Wants To Start A Basketball League For High School Graduates And Will Pay Them From $3K To $10K A Month

In October, LaVar Ball raised eyebrows when it was announced that he removed his 16-year-old son, LaMelo , from Chino Hills High School in California. Two months later, the outspoken hoops dad pulled his 19-year-old son, LiAngelo , out of UCLA and announced that both LiAngelo and LaMelo will play pro basketball overseas in Lithuania.

As if that wasn't enough activity to close out the year, Mr. Ball told ESPN on Wednesday that he's starting a basketball league for nationally ranked high school basketball players who don't want to attend college.

Ball told ESPN that his Junior Basketball Association will be funded by his family's Big Baller Brand and that he intends to pay the top-ranked player $10,000 a month, while the lowest-ranked baller will earn $3,000 per month. ESPN additionally reported that Ball is searching for 80 players to fill 10 team rosters, pinpointing NBA arenas in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Dallas and Los Angeles for them to start balling at.

"Getting these players is going to be easy," Ball told ESPN about his Junior Basketball Association, which will use an NBA-distance three-point line and 12-minute quarters to mirror the pros. "This is giving guys a chance to get a jump start on their career, to be seen by pro scouts, and we're going to pay them because someone has to pay these kids."

Ball also explained the role the NCAA played in leading him to plot his own hoops league.

"Those kids who are one-and-done, they shouldn't be there with the NCAA trying to hold them hostage, not allowing them to keep the jersey they wear while selling replicas of them in stores," he continued telling ESPN. "So our guy isn't going to go to Florida State for a year. He's going to come to our league."



Do you think LaVar's proposed league will be a success?

