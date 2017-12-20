Watch Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Squash Their Long Beef In This Emotional Video

Kissing each other on the cheek before the 1988 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons in 1988 and again in 1989 was Magic Johnson's and Isiah Thomas' way of showing love and respect for each other on basketball's biggest stage.

But Magic believing that Isiah spread rumors about his sexuality after Johnson's 1991 HIV announcement — something Johnson shared in the 2009 book "When the Game Was Ours" — badly damaged the Hall of Famers' friendship to the point where they really didn't speak.

But all that changed Tuesday when NBA TV aired its Players Only Monthly special, which had the two hoop legends squashing their long beef, which lasted three decades.

After calling Thomas "my brother," Johnson said, "let me apologize to you if I hurt you, that we haven’t been together, and God is good to bring us back together."

The statement drove both men to tears, as they emotionally embraced. Watch their touching reconciliation below.