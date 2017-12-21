You're Going To Love Cam Newton's Response To Diddy Saying He'd Sign Colin Kaepernick To Compete For The Panthers' QB Spot

Part of Diddy expressing his desire Sunday night to become the Carolina Panthers ' next owner had the rap mogul saying that if he gets the keys to the franchise that he "will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback."

So, what does Cam Newton think about that? After all, the former NFL MVP is in his seventh season as the starting QB for the Panthers and has led the squad to a 10-4 record in playoff contention this year.

Well, when asked about Diddy's plan to own the Panthers and have him and Kaepernick battle it out for the quarterback spot, Newton said, "I'm all for it."

"I'm cool with it," Newton told reporters during a press conference Wednesday, as reported by ESPN. "Whatever happens, happens. They say two things happen in competition, either you get better or you get worse. I'm all for it, whatever."

He added: "As far as a person that I've always looked up to, Puff Daddy, Diddy, whatever you want to call him, for that to even being mentioned, that's cool in itself."

Watch his full comments below.