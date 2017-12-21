Former MLB Star Darryl Strawberry Told Dr. Oz That He Really Used To Have Sex In The Clubhouse During Games

On Thursday Darryl Strawberry appeared on Dr. Oz to open up about his sex addiction, not holding back any details. And we mean, any .

Part of the appearance had the retired Major League Baseball slugger elaborating on his shocking admission that he was so addicted he would have sex in between innings during games in the team clubhouse during his career.

"It was pretty crazy," Strawberry told Dr. Oz.

To that the TV show host shockingly asked, "It was pretty crazy!?"

"It was a pretty crazy lifestyle," Strawberry continued, before explaining how he would go about setting up his in-game hookups.

"I would go between innings and stuff like that and run back and have a little party going on," Strawberry added. "I thought it was pretty cool. I mean, that's just the addiction, the drive."

When asked if his teammates and coaches knew about his clubhouse sex sessions, the 55-year-old Strawberry added to the shock, saying, "Some of them covered for me," before repeating that "it was pretty cool."

Watch him make his shocking admission below.