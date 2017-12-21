You Won't Believe The Insane Amount of Money Kobe Bryant Merchandise Generated On His Lakers' Jerseys Retirement Day

Police Create Donation Drive For The Nine Children Who Watched Their Young Mother Die From An Overdose
The Los Angeles Lakers retiring both of Kobe Bryant's jerseys — No. 8 and 24 — on Monday night is sure to be remembered as one of the most special ceremonies in NBA history.
As the five-time league champion and future Hall of Famer watched his jerseys rise to the rafters of Staples Center, little did he know that the digits would stand out in another way as well.
Ready for this wild coincidence? Yesterday, ESPN business reporter Darren Rovell tweeted that Bryant merchandise generated $824,000 on Monday, the same night his jerseys were retired by the Lakers. That's right 824K!
Wow. As if dropping 60 points in his final game in April 2016 wasn't enough, Bryant just gave us yet another reason to yell "Mamba Out." You know you had a hell of a career when your retired jerseys match the revenue your merchandise made on the same night.
One of the greatest to ever do it.
(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
"Mamba Out."
