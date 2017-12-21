You Won't Believe The Insane Amount of Money Kobe Bryant Merchandise Generated On His Lakers' Jerseys Retirement Day

The Los Angeles Lakers retiring both of Kobe Bryant's jerseys — No. 8 and 24 — on Monday night is sure to be remembered as one of the most special ceremonies in NBA history .

As the five-time league champion and future Hall of Famer watched his jerseys rise to the rafters of Staples Center, little did he know that the digits would stand out in another way as well.

Ready for this wild coincidence? Yesterday, ESPN business reporter Darren Rovell tweeted that Bryant merchandise generated $824,000 on Monday, the same night his jerseys were retired by the Lakers. That's right 824K!