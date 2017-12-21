Tristan Thompson Had The Sweetest Response To Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Announcement

While the internet is still reeling from Khloé Kardashian ’s pregnancy announcement, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson slid in her comments beaming with pride over their new child.

“My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something and always cherish. Girl you look better now,” he wrote under a pic of KoKo's bump.

Reflecting on their meeting, Thompson wrote, “Thank you for allowing me to be apart of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel. One of the best moments in my life. I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Everyday I give thanks to him for bringing us together.”

Sending love to his girlfriend, the Cleveland Cavaliers star added, “I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional forever and ever amen.”

If you were wondering who was responsible for hooking Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson up, he sent a little love to a fellow NBA star for playing cupid. “Btw, shoutout the brodie @brandonjennings for bringing this King and Queen together. Love my G.”