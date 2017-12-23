John Wall Has His Team Blinging After Getting Every One Of His Teammates A Rolex

John Wall is one of the NBA’s top point guards so money, presumably, isn’t an issue for him.

Wall also seems to be a good teammate too though, and in the spirit of the holiday season, decided to spread his good fortune with his Washington Wizard teammates.

Video he posted to Instagram shows Wall’s teammates, after a team dinner, opening Rolex boxes and the reaction to seeing their newest piece of bling glistening.

A Rolex rep is also seen walking around the room explaining to them what they’re holding.

“Merry Christmas to my brothers I love y’all,” he captioned the video. “Enjoy !!! Thank you @mrthanos for the Rolex Watches ...... #DCFamily #WizSquad !!!”

TMZ reports that each watch retails for around $40,000 so in all, it’s estimated that John Wall spent in excess of $640,000.

How to be a great teammate and flex at the same time? JW has it covered.

See what went down below.