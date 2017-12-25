Serena Williams Shares Old Tennis Footage With Baby Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams Shares Old Tennis Footage With Baby Alexis Olympia

The new mama is preparing for her first match since welcoming her daughter in September.

Published 9 hours ago

New mama Serena Williams is gearing up for her first tennis match since welcoming her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September. In the midst of her preparation, the tennis legend decided to share some of her old footage with her baby girl.

The new bride took to Snapchat uploading the most adorable videos of her three-month-old daughter comfortably reclining in a baby chair while she tuned in to a video of her killing it on the tennis court.

Serena Williams, who hasn’t played competitively since the Australian Open, is slated to make her postpartum return to tennis in a match against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi next Saturday (Dec. 30).

Written by Jasmine Washington

(Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news