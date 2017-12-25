Serena Williams Shares Old Tennis Footage With Baby Alexis Olympia

New mama Serena Williams is gearing up for her first tennis match since welcoming her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September. In the midst of her preparation, the tennis legend decided to share some of her old footage with her baby girl.

The new bride took to Snapchat uploading the most adorable videos of her three-month-old daughter comfortably reclining in a baby chair while she tuned in to a video of her killing it on the tennis court.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 24, 2017 at 6:09am PST

Serena Williams, who hasn’t played competitively since the Australian Open, is slated to make her postpartum return to tennis in a match against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi next Saturday (Dec. 30).

Written by Jasmine Washington